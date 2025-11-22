Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,361,979 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 83,265 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,193,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,518,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,082,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,452,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,088 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Visa by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,979,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,847,953,000 after buying an additional 1,651,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,096,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,253,245,000 after buying an additional 1,067,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $373,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total transaction of $707,919.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,789.09. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,432.64. This trade represents a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 24,042 shares of company stock worth $8,175,152 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $328.24 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $299.00 and a one year high of $375.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $425.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

View Our Latest Report on V

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.