Tern (LON:TERN) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.40 and last traded at GBX 0.40, with a volume of 134000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45.

Tern Trading Down 5.6%

The firm has a market cap of £2.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Get Tern alerts:

Tern (LON:TERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported GBX (0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Tern had a negative net margin of 17,804.03% and a negative return on equity of 108.05%.

Tern Company Profile

Tern backs companies with proven technology, based in the UK but with global ambition.

Our management team has a strong track record of unlocking opportunities in the USA for UK companies.

We look for well-motivated teams who are building innovative high growth businesses, with revenue and IP, and which are harnessing software to create or disrupt markets.

We predominantly support software companies which develop commercial IoT security, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors, where safety and regulatory compliance are important market requirements.

Unlike many of our peers, we select to work with only a handful of companies in a given period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.