Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Stock Price Down 8.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.6% during trading on Thursday after Zacks Research downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.2850. 1,806,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 4,295,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $6.10 to $7.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Roth Capital set a $5.50 target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 42.4% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 18.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $670.25 million, a P/E ratio of 218.11 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses on silver reserves in the Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

