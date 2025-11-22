Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.46 and last traded at $30.1490, with a volume of 161459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on NGVC shares. Northcoast Research set a $54.00 price target on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.04. The company has a market capitalization of $660.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $336.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.11 million. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Institutional Trading of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 539,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,575,000 after purchasing an additional 320,186 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 64.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 669,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,783,000 after buying an additional 262,831 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the second quarter worth approximately $8,560,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,528,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 126.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 184,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 102,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Articles

