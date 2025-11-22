Critical Analysis: FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) & Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO)

Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) and FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eightco and FiscalNote, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Eightco alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eightco 0 0 0 0 0.00 FiscalNote 1 0 4 0 2.60

FiscalNote has a consensus price target of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,348.02%. Given FiscalNote’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FiscalNote is more favorable than Eightco.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Eightco has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FiscalNote has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eightco and FiscalNote”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eightco $43.87 million 0.19 $710,000.00 ($3.02) -0.91 FiscalNote $120.27 million 0.24 $9.52 million ($4.25) -0.48

FiscalNote has higher revenue and earnings than Eightco. Eightco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FiscalNote, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eightco and FiscalNote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eightco -21.43% -91.96% -19.64% FiscalNote -54.31% -75.96% -23.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.9% of Eightco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of FiscalNote shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Eightco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.7% of FiscalNote shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FiscalNote beats Eightco on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eightco

(Get Free Report)

Eightco Holdings Inc. provides inventory management and corrugated custom packaging solutions in North America and Europe. It manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. The company was formerly known as Cryptyde, Inc. and changed its name to Eightco Holdings Inc. in April 2023. Eightco Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Easton, Pennsylvania.

About FiscalNote

(Get Free Report)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Washington, District Of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Eightco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eightco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.