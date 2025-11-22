Contrasting HWH International (HWH) and Its Rivals

HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “LEISURE&REC SVS” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare HWH International to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

HWH International has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HWH International’s competitors have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.7% of HWH International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 78.4% of HWH International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HWH International $1.25 million -$2.59 million -12.58 HWH International Competitors $5.24 billion $327.52 million -4.58

This table compares HWH International and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

HWH International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than HWH International. HWH International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for HWH International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HWH International 1 0 0 0 1.00 HWH International Competitors 662 1729 3188 70 2.47

As a group, “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies have a potential upside of 29.87%. Given HWH International’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HWH International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares HWH International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HWH International -100.09% -34.72% -15.47% HWH International Competitors -5.79% 17.28% 1.28%

Summary

HWH International competitors beat HWH International on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

HWH International Company Profile

HWH International Inc. operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members. The Hapi Cafés segment operates Hapi Cafe branded outlets in Asia, including Singapore, Republic of China (Taiwan), Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and South Korea. The Hapi Travel segment offers vacation packages, hotels, cruises, and other travel products for HWH members. The Hapi Wealth Builder segment focuses on exploring the options of providing services to its members through financial educational materials. The company is based in Bethesda, Maryland. HWH International Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Alset International Limited.

