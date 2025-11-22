Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALKT shares. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Alkami Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st.

In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 20,366 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $504,262.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 409,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,148,851.64. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Prerna Sachdeva sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $73,462.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 66,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,670.36. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alkami Technology by 398.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 54.5% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.51. 1,231,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -50.02 and a beta of 0.55. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.29). Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 10.63%.The business had revenue of $112.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Alkami Technology has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

