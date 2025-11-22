Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRTGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.6667.

FBRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jones Trading reduced their target price on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,237,000. Gratia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 42.1% in the second quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 817,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 242,395 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,542,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 873,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 168,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 122,339 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FBRT traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $10.02. 654,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 81.24 and a current ratio of 81.24. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.2%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 177.50%.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

