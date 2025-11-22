i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX) Trading Down 9.7% – Should You Sell?

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.9810 and last traded at $0.9750. 5,443,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 5,905,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

i-80 Gold Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i-80 Gold

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in i-80 Gold by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in i-80 Gold by 48.5% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17,533 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in i-80 Gold by 27.7% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in i-80 Gold by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 393,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 21,182 shares during the last quarter. 61.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

