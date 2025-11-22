JZR Gold (CVE:JZR) Stock Price Down 16.3% – Should You Sell?

JZR Gold Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Free Report) shares fell 16.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. 659,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 661% from the average session volume of 86,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

JZR Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$29.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.34.

About JZR Gold

(Get Free Report)

JZR Gold Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Vila Nova gold development project located in Amapa, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Jazz Resources Inc and changed its name to JZR Gold Inc in October 2022.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JZR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JZR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.