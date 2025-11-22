Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Here’s Why

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.48 and last traded at $33.62. Approximately 94,274,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 102,652,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Intel from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Intel from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intel from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $34.84.

Intel Trading Up 2.6%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3,453.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 12.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,921 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Intel by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

