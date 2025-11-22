Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Down 6.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $210.30 and last traded at $210.5210. Approximately 26,720,786 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 15,775,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $365.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.26.

Get Oracle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $566.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.56.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $13,971,282.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 151,999 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,756.98. The trade was a 24.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $5,592,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Oracle by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,061 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.