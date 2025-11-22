Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Down 4.9% – What’s Next?

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) shares traded down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $81.71 and last traded at $82.0490. 6,143,212 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 4,895,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.24.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Cameco from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cameco to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $313.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 25.0%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 43.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 36.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Cameco by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 173,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,284 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

