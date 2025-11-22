Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Trading Up 16.7% – Time to Buy?

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 422,987 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 292,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Iconic Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$10.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42.

About Iconic Minerals

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 50% interest in the Midas South located in Elko County, Nevada; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County, Nevada.

