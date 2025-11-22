McBride (LON:MCB) Stock Price Up 14.8% – What’s Next?

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) rose 14.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 134.20 and last traded at GBX 127. Approximately 1,641,562 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 304% from the average daily volume of 405,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.60.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 price target on shares of McBride in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 190.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 119.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 131.01. The stock has a market cap of £223.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.17.

McBride (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 22.10 earnings per share for the quarter. McBride had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 3.56%. Analysts expect that McBride plc will post 19.2307692 earnings per share for the current year.

With trading roots dating back to 1927, McBride boasts a strong heritage. As the leading European manufacturer and supplier of private label and contract manufactured products for the domestic household and professional cleaning and hygiene markets, McBride offers end‑to‑end development and manufacturing capabilities to a wide range of customers in Europe and Asia Pacific.

