Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Trading Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.72 and last traded at $59.77. 7,098,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 5,644,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.17.

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 14th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Lance M. Fritz purchased 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $651,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,086 shares in the company, valued at $852,945.48. This trade represents a 324.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,750.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

