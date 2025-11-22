TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 664264 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.30 price target on TNR Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$0.30.

TNR Gold Stock Up 8.3%

About TNR Gold

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$26.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.07.

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

