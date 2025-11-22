Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Trading Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 5,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 19,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69.
Freshii Company Profile
Freshii, Inc engages in the development, franchising and operation of quick-serve restaurants. It operates through the Franchise and Company-Owned Store segments. The Franchise segment consists of company’s domestic and international franchise stores. The Company-owned segment comprises company-owned restaurants, located only in Canada and the United States.
