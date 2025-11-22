Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Shares Down 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.87. 576 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Stock Performance

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69.

(Get Free Report)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It also offers consulting services; and tourism services, including travel agency services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

Featured Stories

