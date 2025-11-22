Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Trading Up 1.5% – Time to Buy?

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €22.97 and last traded at €22.63. 1,288,722 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €22.30.
Zalando Trading Down 2.1%
The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €25.39 and a 200-day moving average price of €26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.33.
About Zalando
Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.
