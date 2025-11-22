Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Trading 14.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report) was up 14.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.96 and last traded at $6.96. Approximately 790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Trading Down 10.9%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 289.0%.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

