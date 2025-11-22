Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Stock Price Up 20.7% – Time to Buy?

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 20.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18. 879,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 403% from the average session volume of 174,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Grid Metals Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08.
About Grid Metals
Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Grid Metals
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MP Materials Stock Soared After Earnings—Here’s the Real Reason
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Why Palantir Slide May Be a Setup for a Long-Term Opportunity
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Attention Income Investors: This REIT Is on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.