Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Up 8.1% – Here’s Why

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.1% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 58.80 and last traded at GBX 57.70. 9,290,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 3,597,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.40.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 53 target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 53.

The firm has a market capitalization of £339.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 53.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group’s iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore.

Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.

