Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Trading Down 2.3% – Here’s Why

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.99 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 229,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 336% from the average daily volume of 52,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.1090.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

About Superior Plus

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.50.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

