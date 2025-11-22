iShares ESG Aware 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOA) Shares Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares ESG Aware 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOA – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00. 4,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 2,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.4831.

iShares ESG Aware 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.16.

Get iShares ESG Aware 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOA – Free Report) by 1,393.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,733 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.44% of iShares ESG Aware 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares ESG Aware 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF

The iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF (EAOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund of funds that tactically allocates 80\u002F20 global equites and US investment grade bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOA was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.