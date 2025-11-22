Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Trading 3.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.44. Approximately 29,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 24,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Alvopetro Energy Trading Down 2.9%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $158.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 37.69%.The business had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 million.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

