MustGrow Biologics (OTC:MGROF) Trading Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of MustGrow Biologics Corp. (OTC:MGROF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 3,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 1,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.56.

MustGrow Biologics Corp., an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on development and commercialization of natural biological technologies and products from mustard seeds. It provides Biocontrol technology platform to treat soil-borne diseases and pests for various crops, including fruit, vegetables, and others; treat unwanted plant growth for use in organic agriculture, and home and garden markets, as well as agriculture markets where glyphosate has been banned; and suppress sprouting, and treat disease and pathogen for storage and food preservation markets.

