Fintel (LON:FNTL) Trading Up 1.4% – What’s Next?

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 219 and last traded at GBX 214. 632,847 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 317% from the average session volume of 151,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 211.

Fintel Trading Up 0.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of £225.06 million, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 223.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 239.48.

Fintel (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 5.70 EPS for the quarter. Fintel had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 8.56%. On average, analysts expect that Fintel Plc will post 13.91258 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fintel

Fintel is a UK fintech and support services business, combining the award-winning intermediary business support services, and the leading research, ratings and fintech businesses.

Fintel provides technology, compliance and regulatory support to thousands of intermediary businesses, data and targeted distribution services to hundreds of product providers and empowers millions of consumers to make better informed financial decisions.

