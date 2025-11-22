AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Stock Price Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.24 and last traded at $24.30. Approximately 11,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 16,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.
AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.7%
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93.
AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter.
AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement
About AGNC Investment
AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AGNC Investment
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- MP Materials Stock Soared After Earnings—Here’s the Real Reason
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Why Palantir Slide May Be a Setup for a Long-Term Opportunity
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Attention Income Investors: This REIT Is on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.