AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Stock Price Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.24 and last traded at $24.30. Approximately 11,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 16,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

About AGNC Investment

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

