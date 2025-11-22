ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.46 and last traded at $22.46. 5,886 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 6,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $32.08 million, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.87% of ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Company Profile

The ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (ZHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed options strategy that provides S&P 500 equity exposure while attempting to mitigate downside risk. The fund uses options and a broad range of fixed income securities to pursue its investment objective.

