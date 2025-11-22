Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $34.25 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Charter Communications worth $34,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2,033.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHTR stock opened at $203.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.00 and a fifty-two week high of $437.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.32 and a 200-day moving average of $313.15.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.32). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.18, for a total transaction of $271,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,822.28. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHTR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $329.56.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

