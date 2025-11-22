Cowa LLC Acquires Shares of 12,400 Conagra Brands $CAG

Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 522.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 130.8% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In related news, SVP Melissa C. Napier sold 13,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $223,659.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 2.1%

Conagra Brands stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $28.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.03.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.55%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

