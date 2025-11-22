Atb Cap Markets Reduces Earnings Estimates for Lycos Energy

Lycos Energy Inc. (CVE:LCX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Lycos Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Lycos Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Lycos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.92.

Lycos Energy stock opened at C$1.45 on Friday. Lycos Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.17 and a 52-week high of C$2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 11.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.36.

Lycos Energy Company Profile

Lycos Energy Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canada. The company operates heavy-oil development assets in the Gull Lake area of southwest Saskatchewan and heavy-oil assets in the Lloydminster area. Lycos Energy Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

