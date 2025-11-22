Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $29.30 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 886,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,661 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $29,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,012,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,338,000 after buying an additional 25,425,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,882,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,565,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,217,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,579 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 981.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $51,330,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $36.12.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 9.78%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 79.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.