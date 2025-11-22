Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 9,600 Shares of Black Hills Corporation $BKH

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of Black Hills worth $13,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter worth approximately $616,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 53,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,039,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter worth $1,449,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kimberly F. Nooney sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,025,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,704.70. This represents a 29.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKH opened at $70.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.18. Black Hills Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $430.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

BKH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

