Bank of America Lowers Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $280.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Bank of America from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LOW. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.41.

LOW opened at $234.12 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $206.38 and a fifty-two week high of $280.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.31 and its 200 day moving average is $237.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at $18,145,891.60. The trade was a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 52,931 shares of company stock valued at $14,381,752 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Advent Capital Management DE grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.0% in the first quarter. Advent Capital Management DE now owns 18,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,717,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

