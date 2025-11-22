Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.3333.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Tudor Pickering raised Montauk Renewables from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables Stock Up 6.5%

Shares of MNTK stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 239,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,452. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11. Montauk Renewables has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $243.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.28 million. Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. Montauk Renewables has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Montauk Renewables will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 799.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,396 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 92.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.