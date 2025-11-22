Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Purchased by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 143.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 966.7% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 180.5% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.32.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

