Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Acquires 14,187 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd boosted its holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 10,431.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,187 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 104.8% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. CIBC upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.21.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.44. The company has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.58 and a 12-month high of $65.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $242,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 302,645 shares in the company, valued at $18,319,101.85. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

