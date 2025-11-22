Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Sells 6,205 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 98.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 5.3% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 23.3% in the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total value of $9,241,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $64,787,175. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $32,252,997 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,950.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,900.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,118.50.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,787.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,651.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1,655.02. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1 year low of $1,300.00 and a 1 year high of $2,400.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The firm had revenue of $515.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

