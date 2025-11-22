Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 36,842.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,299,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,833,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279,991 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 2,723.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,414,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,183 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $391,788,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 546.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 843,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,297,000 after purchasing an additional 712,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,229,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,951,000 after purchasing an additional 268,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 14,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.36, for a total value of $8,231,825.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 80,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,106,333.24. This represents a 15.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 300 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $568.86 per share, for a total transaction of $170,658.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,730.42. This represents a 3.92% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,229 shares of company stock worth $43,323,118. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Caterpillar Stock Up 0.8%
Shares of CAT opened at $550.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $257.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $518.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.07. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $596.21.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Caterpillar Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
