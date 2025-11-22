Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRGE shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Forge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Forge Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Forge Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Forge Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 6th.
NYSE FRGE traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $44.30. 1,770,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,820. Forge Global has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79.
Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.
