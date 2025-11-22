Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 395 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.4% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,171,000. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $215.26 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $220.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.43 and its 200-day moving average is $208.57.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

