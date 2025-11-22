Exelon Corporation $EXC Shares Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 355.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,740 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,992,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,255,000 after buying an additional 2,075,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,958,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,229,000 after acquiring an additional 931,897 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,077,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,212 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,802,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,008,000 after acquiring an additional 83,518 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Exelon by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,531,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,637 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.45.

Exelon Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of EXC opened at $45.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $48.51.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 57.35%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

