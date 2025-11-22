3,510 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,775.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 363.3% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 61.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total value of $4,334,896.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,031,597.65. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $222.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $181.08 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $174.18 and a one year high of $248.00. The company has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.92 and a 200-day moving average of $206.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.