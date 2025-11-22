Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Grows Position in BlackRock $BLK

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 23,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 11,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $1,420,000. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $1,893,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,641,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total transaction of $13,980,480.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,394,113.20. This represents a 62.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 2.1%

BlackRock stock opened at $1,013.85 on Friday. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $773.74 and a 1-year high of $1,219.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,117.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,077.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,312.00 to $1,305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,280.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,163.00 to $1,312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,302.53.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

