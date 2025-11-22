Swiss National Bank Buys 16,000 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of Axon Enterprise worth $182,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $671,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 43.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,815,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 30,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.04, for a total value of $5,910,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,023,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,294,321.28. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.54, for a total value of $75,254.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,596.64. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,622 shares of company stock worth $26,439,364. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $840.00 to $610.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $940.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $861.00 to $702.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $860.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.00.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $521.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $681.33 and its 200 day moving average is $731.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.95. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $469.24 and a fifty-two week high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.83 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

