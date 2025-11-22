LandBridge (NYSE:LB) Director Point Energy Fund Aiv- Five II Sells 2,500,000 Shares of Stock

LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) Director Point Energy Fund Aiv- Five II sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LB traded down $2.47 on Friday, reaching $57.27. The company had a trading volume of 359,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,937. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.82 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average of $61.78. LandBridge Company LLC has a one year low of $48.55 and a one year high of $87.60.

LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.44). LandBridge had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 13.72%.The company had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LandBridge Company LLC will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. LandBridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LB. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LandBridge by 110.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of LandBridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LandBridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of LandBridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in LandBridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered LandBridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LandBridge in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of LandBridge from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LandBridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

