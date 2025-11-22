Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Director Ali John Mirshekari Sells 108,438 Shares of Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) Director Ali John Mirshekari sold 108,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $3,117,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,573.75. The trade was a 76.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, November 21st, Ali John Mirshekari sold 33,933 shares of Sensata Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $1,002,041.49.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Ali John Mirshekari sold 125,939 shares of Sensata Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $3,630,821.37.

NYSE ST traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $30.29. 2,107,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,598. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.The company had revenue of $931.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sensata Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.870 EPS. Analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -240.00%.

ST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the third quarter valued at $979,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 165.4% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,975,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $152,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,927 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 45,404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 124,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

