Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) SVP Brittani Cushman Sells 15,250 Shares

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) SVP Brittani Cushman sold 15,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total value of $1,550,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,280.42. This trade represents a 30.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

Shares of TPB traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.56. The stock had a trading volume of 460,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,380. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.67. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.48 and a 52 week high of $110.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.42 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 54.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

